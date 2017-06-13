Chronometer watches face challenges from external factors such as magnetism, temperature variations and wear and tear. To ensure increased accuracy and longevity in its Record Collection, Longines decided to add single-crystal silicon balance spirals to its best movements – a resistant and light material that cannot oxidise and is not affected by standard temperature variations, magnetic fields and atmospheric pressure. In other words: a high-tech heart housed in a timepiece created in the purest watchmaking tradition.
With four sizes (26mm, 30mm, 38.5mm and 40 mm), the Record collection is designed for both women (seven dials) and men (six dials). All the models feature the three working hands/date version, with a steel case – and a diamond-set steel case on two dials, for women – fitted on a steel bracelet or alligator watch strap.