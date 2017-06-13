Eddie Peng wears Record
Eddie Peng wears Record
Image: Supplied

Swiss watchmaker Longines is celebrating its 185th anniversary with the launch of the new Record collection of timepieces.

In keeping with Longines’ watchmaking tradition, these automatic models combine classic elegance and excellence, and are widely expected to become the brand’s leading models.

For the first time in Longines’ history, the Record timepieces, whose movement includes a single-crystal silicon balance spring with unique properties, is certified as a “chronometer” by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute, with the designation awarded to all of the pieces in the Record collection.

Win a limited-edition Longines watch to celebrate the French Open

It’s the French Open Month at Roland Garros and you could win an official Conquest 1/100th Roland-Garros timepiece from Longines, valued at R20,000 ...
Win
16 hours ago

Chronometer watches face challenges from external factors such as magnetism, temperature variations and wear and tear. To ensure increased accuracy and longevity in its Record Collection, Longines decided to add single-crystal silicon balance spirals to its best movements – a resistant and light material that cannot oxidise and is not affected by standard temperature variations, magnetic fields and atmospheric pressure. In other words: a high-tech heart housed in a timepiece created in the purest watchmaking tradition.

With four sizes (26mm, 30mm, 38.5mm and 40 mm), the Record collection is designed for both women (seven dials) and men (six dials). All the models feature the three working hands/date version, with a steel case – and a diamond-set steel case on two dials, for women – fitted on a steel bracelet or alligator watch strap.

ABOUT LONGINES

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in  tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports over the years. Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group, the world’s leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in more than 150 countries.

Facebook: @LonginesZATwitter: @LonginesInstagram: @longines

This article was paid for by Longines.

© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.