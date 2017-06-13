Swiss watchmaker Longines is celebrating its 185th anniversary with the launch of the new Record collection of timepieces.

In keeping with Longines’ watchmaking tradition, these automatic models combine classic elegance and excellence, and are widely expected to become the brand’s leading models.

For the first time in Longines’ history, the Record timepieces, whose movement includes a single-crystal silicon balance spring with unique properties, is certified as a “chronometer” by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute, with the designation awarded to all of the pieces in the Record collection.