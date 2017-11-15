The name Clay and Liberty is a throwback to their material of choice, and the changes they have made to their lives which have brought about a certain amount of freedom. “There is liberty in choice and we are loving the choices we have made so far,” she adds.

Having tested too many clays to recall and witnessing the melted, buckled results first hand they went on a mission to perfect the art of using unglazed clay. “We wanted to have the outside of the vessels unglazed as we believe this puts you in touch with the clay and gives a more tactile experience,” she explains. Vitrified porcelain (fired at extremely high temperatures), they eventually learned, was the way to go.

“We make objects that we want to use ourselves. We don’t want to fill the world with more stuff. Every piece of the collection is considered and there is vigorous debate about whether we’ll add it to the range or not,” explains Henriette. And it shows… each piece in the collection is vital to one’s kitchen or dining room, but its lean white profile and double act of glazed and unglazed finishing makes each a thing of beauty in its own right.

The obvious rebels in the collection are the small terracotta cups that refuse to be white and won’t be porcelain. Henriette puts their existence down to a rogue moment on her part, the success of which swayed her husband (and single minded design director). If you keep an eye on their website though, you’ll soon be delighted with a new range of terracotta planter pots that Henriette describes as “stripped down to its essence.”