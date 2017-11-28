I know there are many other activities and excursions on Nosy Ankao and the surrounding islands, but I can’t resist more dives. I head for a site named Nosy Manambiby, where we find scores of tropical fish, a devil ray and several species of nudibranch. Chris Barfoot, my divemaster, could not be more kind.

When I reveal that I would like to snorkel, but am not good at diving down for a close view of a creature or coral, he agrees to teach me some basic free-diving skills. We stay in the water for hours and walk back along the shore, in time to watch the setting sun.

Fancying another spin in the helicopter, I ask to be flown to Cap du Diable, where Simon Andrianiaina — Miavana’s highly knowledgeable guide — shows me some of the weird and wonderful wildlife of Madagascar, including the endemic golden-crowned sifaka and crowned lemur, Madagascar kingfisher, and fascinating crabs, slugs, and insects, as he teaches me about their habitat.

We stroll through the forest at a leisurely pace, stopping when something of interest catches our eye. For me, this is a walking safari with a difference, and I am thrilled to capture some images of this astounding wildlife. Back at Miavana, Andrianiaina finds an Oustalet’s chameleon, which is the world’s biggest, or longest chameleon, at a whopping 68.5cm!