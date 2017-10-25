When Rolex founder Hans Wilsdorf set up his now famous watchmaking operation in 1905, it was at a time when wristwatches were still regarded as fragile accessories.

But the world was changing and Wilsdorf believed fervently in the future popularity of the wristwatch. He soon went one further and proceeded to create the world’s first waterproof wristwatch – naming it after that sea creature in which mother nature had perfected the tightest of seals: the oyster.

The Rolex Oyster was the first timepiece to swim across the English Channel on the wrist of a young Englishwoman, Mercedes Gleitze in 1927. The watch made history when it emerged from the waves in perfect working order after 10 hours and also marked the start of Rolex’s ongoing relationship with explorers, athletes, artists – all those pushing the boundaries of mankind’s existence.