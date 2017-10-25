The Sea-Dweller has always played an important role in marine conquests. Its Oyster case was first waterproof to a depth of 610 metres, then to 1220 metres in 1978, and was fitted with a decisive innovation developed and patented by Rolex: the helium escape valve.
This ingenious safety valve, set in the watchcase, allows the Sea-Dweller to safely decompress, just as the diver wearing it must also decompress following a dive at great depths. The Sea-Dweller’s functions therefore responded perfectly to the needs of saturation diving: a new, more technical and more demanding type of diving that opened the way to the deep.
In 2017, the new Sea-Dweller is equipped with a 904L steel case enlarged to 43mm, and with Rolex’s latest-generation mechanical movement, calibre 3235, at the forefront of watchmaking technology and guaranteeing the highest standards of precision and reliability.
For the first time, the crystal of the new Sea-Dweller is fitted with a cyclops lens at three o’clock – a key characteristic of Rolex watches. In reference to the first model created 50 years ago, the name “Sea-Dweller” is inscribed in red on the dial.