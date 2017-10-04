I walk passed Truth Coffee on Buitenkant Street in Cape Town most mornings to fetch my car. Apart from the coffee, patrons flock from near and far for the Steampunk-themed experience. The waiters are always dressed the part and if a timepiece is ever reveled, expect it to be a pocket watch. Google pocket watches and you’ll see how fashionable they’ve become - again. Before we referenced time on our wrists, we kept these little pebble-shaped tickers snuggly in our pockets.

The revival over the passed couple of years may have something to do with our fascination with the past, its reimagining as some sort of dystopian future or the influence that award-winning TV series such as Boardwalk Empire have on contemporary street fashion trends. With the music industry so powerful, Swiss watchmakers might also be hoping that someone like Pharrell Williams adds a watch to his chatelaine, which would start a new chain of events.