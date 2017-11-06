MURDOCKS

And then there’s James Edgar Murdock, another jeweller who brought his sparkling influence from across the pond. He travelled to Cape Town from England in 1896 with the vision of setting up a jewellery business here. Within a year, he opened Murdocks Watchmakers and Jewellers in a shop on the corner of Parliament and Longmarket streets in Cape Town.

Over the years, his reputation grew, as did his clientele. Eminent customers included Cecil John Rhodes, King George, and Queen Frederika of Greece. In fact, it was Rhodes who inadvertently created one of Murdock’s most valued services, after he declined to alight from his vehicle and make the short journey into the shop but instead insisted that the shop come to him. While Murdocks is no longer run by the family, but rather owned by Tourvest Jewellery Division, the company continues to deliver prized pieces to its clients, and prides itself on its undivided focus on impeccable service.

SHEMER JEWELLERS

As South Africans, we can also take pride in the fact that a large portion of our jewellery industry is homegrown. Through early apprenticeships, jewellery and watchmaking became speciality skills that have been passed on through generations. Alan Carrington of Shemer Jewellers speaks of his father’s unexpected career in watchmaking: “My father left school at Pretoria Boys High in Standard 8. The only reason he left was because the family could no longer support itself on my gran’s war pension. “He applied for an apprenticeship at Shemer Jewellers in Germiston, owned at that stage by Hymie Shemer, and he became an apprentice watchmaker.”

Eighteen years ago, the Carrington family bought Shemer Jewellers, and Alan explains that his mother still works half day in the business from Monday to Friday overseeing the finances — at the age of 78.

Mrs Carrington has been involved in the accounting practices of the business for more than 50 years.

“One of the legacies my father left is that we have a fully-fledged watchmaking workshop, which we operate from the building of our retail store. We’re able to repair and restore most brands of watches, both in the luxury and the fashion space,” Carrington says — undoubtedly it’s this passion transferred through generations that adds the sparkles to their walls.