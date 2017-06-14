Andre Agassi
Image: Supplied

The 2017 French Open saw the celebration of a very special anniversary between one of the world’s tennis legends, Andre Agassi, and the event’s official timekeeper, Longines.

Ten years ago, Longines appointed Agassi one of its “Ambassadors of Elegance”, and the Swiss watch manufacturer also became a supporter of his charitable foundation, the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education.

In the same year, the brand became the official partner and timekeeper of the prestigious Roland Garros tennis tournament, which had been won by Agassi in 1999.

This year, to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Longines launched an exclusive charity sale of 10 Conquest Roland Garros chronographs. This timepiece displays touches of orange on the hands, the dial and the flange indexes – a subtle tribute to the iconic clay of the French Open courts. The case back is engraved with the logo of Roland Garros.

Those who bought the watches were invited to receive their purchase from Agassi himself during an exclusive reception held recently in Paris, at the Longines boutique located at Rue de Sèvres.

The timepieces were presented in a special case featuring the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education’s logo and signed by the former player. All the benefits from the auction will be donated to his foundation.

Conquest Roland Garros Chronograph
Conquest Roland Garros Chronograph
Image: Supplied

This article was paid for by Longines.

