McLaren founder Bruce McLaren understood what it meant to really fine tune a machine. This applied not only to the engines but to the drivers, the chassis and other parts. This was most evident in 2008 when the company introduced the first carbon-based racing cars and thereby ushered in the materials craze to the sport, which is so integral to racing today. Although McLaren Honda have not been on the podium since the beginning of the 2015 season, lighter materials and a rumored engine change could hopefully see them shift rankings.

Mille has a very personal connection to McLaren. He was with his father in Monaco when the McLaren team made their debut in 1966 and he has introduced much of the character and technology of F1 into his watches since he founded the company in 1999 in collaboration with Audemars Piguet. This passionate collector has seven McLarens in his fleet of over 100 cars. Of these is the very first car that McLaren drove as a 22-year-old in the first Grand Prix on the Sebring Ring, Florida in 1959.

The complex Calibre RM 50-03 movement comprises of over 600 parts but weighs in at an astonishing 7g and can withstand shocks up to 5000G. The tourbillon has their typical V-shape with cutouts to make it much lighter, but also allows it to move around a bit when subject to external forces. The transmission gears of a car have inspired the design of the teeth of the going train since 2001. The split second mechanism has been redesigned — the split second dates back to the launch of the brand and their famous Calibre RM-008 — with the number of arms of the column wheel having been reduced from eight to six so that interactions are cleaner and more efficient.

This is the ultimate statement piece and the amazing visual effect of a machined composite block of Graph TPT’s ultra-thin plies is revealed in its gorgeous, bold case. The watch features a torque-limiting crown — an added security system that prevents overwinding. The shape of the crown takes its cue from the wheel rims designed by McLaren. The hollow pushers of the chronograph are made from Graph TPT and recall the air vents of a F1 car. The McLaren livery will be changing yearly and so too will each updated edition of the watch.

richardmille.com or RLG Africa +27(0)113172600