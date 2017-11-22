To celebrate the eleventh in the 12-year cycle, the Swiss manufacture has added to the Classico Collection with a lively looking creature on its Year of the Dog timepiece. Limited to 88 pieces, the watch is powered by the UN-815 self-winding mechanical movement with COSC certification. It is also water resistant to 50m and has a power reserve of 42 hours. Set in a 40mm 18-karat gold case and clearly aimed at the Asian market, the artist has brought an affectionate looking Akita- or Shiba Inu-esque dog to life through the rare Grand Feu Champlevé enameling technique, which involves delicate carving into the dial surface to further enhance the decoration.
Intelligent and hard-working, brave, generous and loyal, the canine is the good friend the world needs in its heart and by its side right now. Maybe even on the wrist. Listed at €39800.