Our relationship with domesticated dogs dates back to about 9000 years ago, according to research published in a New York Times article this week. “Archaeologists exploring rock engravings in the Saudi desert have found what they say may be the earliest depictions of human-canine companionship.” Canine companions are also associated with longer lives and lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to another report.

Symbolically, the rooster represents the epitome of fidelity and punctuality, confidently saluting the dawn with puffed-out chest. For 2017, Ulysse Nardin’s limited edition decorative Year of the Rooster Classico 40mm featured a rather fierce looking version of the fowl. The rooster brought with it a promise to chase away the demons and if Bob Mugabe was its only achievement, this proud bird can step down gracefully as we usher in our canine friend.