Guests were gathered at the Observatory’s Grand Méridien, a beautiful courtyard overlooking the Baie des Anges, for a welcome cocktail that was hosted by Frederique Constant’s founders, Peter and Aletta Stas. As the night grew darker, they were invited to join the grand couple, where Peter Stas welcomed Jean-Pierre Rivet to the stage. Rivet introduced the great history of the Observatory and discussed the co-relation between watchmaking and Astronomy.

In 2013, Rivet became the scientific director of the Plateau de Calern of the Azur Coast Observatory. After introducing the architectural marvel that is the Observatory, as well as its historical significance to the scientific field, he moved on to present the relation between time and stars by explaining the complex inner workings of the curious Antikythera mechanism (a horological device manufactured in one century BC) to reproduce the sun and moon cycles. He explained that, ‘understanding the perfection and beauty of celestial mechanics would be hopeless without the diligent quest of watchmakers for perfect and beautiful timepieces. Two millennia later, this desire is still current and high-modern watches often incorporate complications to reproduce the Moon phase cycle,’ such as the beautifully intricate Slimline Moonphase Stars Manufacture.

Following his scientific introduction, the time had come for the unveiling of Frederique Constant’s latest novelty, The Slimline Moonphase Stars Manufacture. Aletta Stas took to the stage and presented the elaborated details of the timepiece.