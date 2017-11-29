In a time where we’re so particular about customisation and forging our own identity, it’s no surprise that jewellery personalisation is once again on the rise.

Perhaps we should blame the selfie generation but suddenly we’re unashamedly open to celebrating ourselves and our individuality. (Re)enter: the birth stone. It really comes as no surprise that we’re all reaching for jewellery made from precious stones, dedicated to our own birth.

The idea of birthstones (a gemstone assigned to each month of the year) is thought to be an ancient one, with scholars tracing it back to the Breastplate of Aaron, described in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The Breastplate was a religious garment, that was set with twelve gemstones and each stone represented the twelve tribes of Israel. The gems were set in four rows of three: Sardius, topaz and carbuncle; then emerald, sapphire and diamond; followed by ligure, agate and amethyst; and finally, beryl, onyx and jasper.